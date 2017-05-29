Mocking 15-year-old LaMelo Ball is taking things a bit too far

When a 15-year-old kid starts getting mocked with viral videos on the internet, it may be time to consider whether the hatred of his family has gone too far.

LaMelo Ball, the son of LaVar Ball and younger brother of Lonzo Ball, is going into his junior year in high school. Since people have grown to dislike LaVar so much, someone decided to put together a compilation video of all the bad plays LaMelo was responsible for in a recent AAU game.

This dude LaMelo Ball has to be the worst person imaginable to play with pic.twitter.com/QGsUPLha6w — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) May 28, 2017

Of course, LaVar is the coach. People want to see the elder Ball fail because of how outspoken he is, but mocking a 15-year-old kid? Really? Nick Wright of FS1 said it best:

No matter what folks think of his Dad, and no matter the thirst we all have for takes, can we *please* leave a 16 year old child alone? https://t.co/LSpsd3H9ts — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 29, 2017

I get folks enjoying the schaudenfraude of Lavar's team getting run. But leave LaMelo the hell alone. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 29, 2017

This kid isn't old enough to get into an R rated movie, and folks are out here making compilations of him struggling. It's just gross. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 29, 2017

I don't love criticizing *college* players,but I get it. I really wish we could leave kids who are closer to puberty than drinking age alone — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 29, 2017

LaMelo is already a pretty good player, as evidenced by him scoring 92 points in a high school game earlier this year. Does he have a lot of developing left to do? Of course, what 15-year-old wouldn’t? I’m sure we could put together a compilation video of LeBron James’ bad plays when he was 15 and that would look pretty bad, too.

We get that LaVar Ball has opened himself up to criticism with ignorant remarks like this, but there’s a line that doesn’t need to be crossed. Mocking a 15-year-old feels like crossing it.