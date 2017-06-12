Report: Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight could happen in August

The Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight rumors kicked into high gear on Monday after it was reported that Mayweather’s company reserved an August date at the undefeated fighter’s favorite fight venue.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Gilbert Manzano reported on Monday that Mayweather Promotions reserved Aug. 26 for a fight between him and McGregor. The Nevada State Athletic Commission said neither fighter had finished getting a license to box in the state (Mayweather is retired and McGregor is an MMA fighter), which may have cooled the report a bit.

The LA Times’ Lance Pugmire addressed the report via Twitter Monday night and said that Mayweather had retracted his Aug. 26 MGM request. However, he reports the fight is still likely to happen, and still could happen on Aug. 26.

Told by two sources @FloydMayweather has retracted request to Nevada for Aug. 26 fight date. — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) June 13, 2017

While neither @FloydMayweather nor @TheNotoriousMMA licensed to box in Nevada, it's easy process and Aug. 26 date can be re-requested easily — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) June 13, 2017

Nevada source: "Is anything done? No. Do I believe the (@FloydMayweather @TheNotoriousMMA)fight will probably come to fruition? Yes." — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) June 13, 2017

Mayweather making big enough plans to reserve a fight venue shows he is serious about this fight. And why wouldn’t he be? He’s built his career around the concept of maximizing revenue while minimizing in-ring risk. Taking on a fighter as popular as McGregor, who doesn’t have any pro boxing experience, hits as close to Mayweather’s mantra as possible. With reports estimating the fight revenue at $600 million, it’s easy to see why Mayweather wants to get things done.