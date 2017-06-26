Brent Musburger defends praising Katherine Webb for being ‘beautiful’

It has been more than four years since former ESPN broadcaster Brent Musburger made Katherine Webb a household name, but here we are still talking about it. Mursburger doesn’t understand why.

During the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger called Webb “beautiful” and a “lovely lady” when she was shown by ESPN’s cameras. Webb was dating former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron at the time, and the two are now married. In a recent interview with SEC Country, Musburger says he has no idea what all the fuss was about.

“I called a beauty queen beautiful,” he said. “Give me a break. I mean, come on. That was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Musburger also told broadcast partner Kirk Herbstreit — a former Ohio State quarterback — that “you quarterbacks get all the good-looking women.” Musburger said that was a compliment to Herbstreit and his wife.

“I had just been out to dinner with Herbstreit and his wife the night before,” he explained. “So the rest of the comments were addressed to him. … I thought it was silly, to tell you the truth.”

McCarron, who is a backup quarterback with the Cincinnati Bengals, married Webb back in 2014. Musburger said he is glad the couple is so happy, and he maintains that Webb is “beautiful.”

“I wish them the best,” he said. “And AJ, I’m glad that they’re happily married. I hope they live happily ever after. … Katherine remains beautiful, in my opinion.”

In Musburger’s defense, the whole thing was overblown. Even if he took it a bit too far, he didn’t deserve some of the backlash he received from people like this fellow broadcaster.