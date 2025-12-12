Brother of Kellen Moore lands head coach job

There will be another head football coach in the Moore family.

Kirby Moore, who is the brother of current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore, will be the next head coach at Washington State. He will take over for Jimmy Rogers, who went 6-6 with the Cougars this season and left to replace Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

Kirby Moore is 35 and has been serving as the offensive coordinator for Missouri the last three years. Like his brother, Kirby played high school ball for their father Tom at Prosser High School in Washington. Both Moore brothers went on to play college ball at Boise State. Kellen famously played quarterback for the Broncos from 2008-2011, while Kirby played wide receiver for the school from 2009-2013.

Over his four seasons at Boise State, Kirby Moore had 115 catches for 1,137 yards and 6 touchdowns. He immediately began his coaching career following his playing career. He started with the College of Idaho as a wide receivers coach in 2014, moved to Washington as a graduate assistant, and he had stints as an offensive coach at Fresno State from 2017-2022.

From 2022-2024, Moore was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach (2022 at Fresno State and the following two years at Missouri). He served as Missouri’s OC in 2025, dropping the QB coach role. The Tigers have gone 29-9 over the last three seasons, with their offense averaging just over 32 points in two of the three seasons.

Washington State is set to join the revamped Pac-12 for the 2026 season. They were an independent program in 2024 and 2025.