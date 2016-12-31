Derrick Henry wants Lane Kiffin to run Bo Scarbrough more

It was pretty clear to many watching the first half of the Peach Bowl between Alabama and Washington on Saturday that the Huskies could not stop Bo Scarbrough. Despite that reality, Bama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin didn’t exactly exploit the situation.

Even though Scarbrough had 80 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in the half, Kiffin was still calling plenty of pass plays or run options with Jalen Hurts. That led even former Alabama running back Derrick Henry to say the Tide needed to feed Scarbrough more carries:

LET BO LOOSE !!!! — Derrick Henry  (@KingHenry_2) December 31, 2016

Henry was an Alabama running from 2013-2015 and had two seasons under Kiffin. He knows all about not getting the ball enough during a big game as he only got 13 carries in the Sugar Bowl against Ohio State two seasons ago despite gashing the Buckeyes for a 7.3 yards per carry average. Bama instead threw the ball 36 times and lost 42-35.

The Crimson Tide missed an opportunity to pound the Huskies on the ground in the first half.