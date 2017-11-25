Gus Malzahn celebrates Iron Bowl win at Waffle House

Gus Malzahn stayed true to routine even after one of the biggest wins of his Auburn career.

Malzahn and his wife celebrated the Tigers’ 26-14 win over rival Alabama in the Iron Bowl by going to Waffle House. USA Today reporter George Schroeder shared a photo and says Malzahn ordered a ham and cheese omelet.

How do you celebrate an Iron Bowl victory? Gus Malzahn: “Ham and cheese omelet, scattered, smothered, covered and chunked. And some bacon.” #wafflehouse @usatodaysports pic.twitter.com/P8MxrGWgGO — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) November 26, 2017

A postgame visit to Waffle House after wins has been a routine for Malzahn and his wife ever since he coached high school football. They didn’t depart from tradition and kept it simple after a huge win for the program.