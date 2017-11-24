TCU, Baylor got into massive fight during game (Video)
TCU and Baylor got into a massive fight during Friday’s game between the teams.
TCU beat Baylor 45-22 to make the Bears 1-11 on the season. The fight broke out late in the third quarter after a hit out of bounds by TCU’s Chris Bradley on Baylor’s Ish Wainwright.
Things got outta hand with TCU and Baylor pic.twitter.com/RxKYXZdMug
Every player on both teams got hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the fight.
Everybody on TCU & Baylor just got a penalty.
I’m not over exaggerating. Everybody on both teams. pic.twitter.com/nORYP3ffa6
