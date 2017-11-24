pixel 1
TCU, Baylor got into massive fight during game (Video)

by Larry Brown

TCU and Baylor got into a massive fight during Friday’s game between the teams.

TCU beat Baylor 45-22 to make the Bears 1-11 on the season. The fight broke out late in the third quarter after a hit out of bounds by TCU’s Chris Bradley on Baylor’s Ish Wainwright.

Every player on both teams got hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after the fight.

