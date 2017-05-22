Aaron Donald not at voluntary OTAs, reportedly over contract

Aaron Donald is not present for the Los Angeles Rams’ voluntary offseason team activities, and that decision reportedly has to do with his contract.

NFL Media’s Steve Wyche says all indications are that Donald is skipping voluntary OTAs in Thousand Oaks, Calif., because of his contract.

Rams DT Aaron Donald NOT at OTAs, which are voluntary. However, all indications from here is that it is contract related. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 22, 2017

Rams GM Les Snead said contract talks w/ DT Aaron Donald are in the "serious" phase. Sounds like Donald avoiding OTAs to avoid injury. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) May 22, 2017

The Rams recently picked up Donald’s option for 2018, meaning the defensive lineman is set to be paid around $8.5 million for the next two seasons, which is well under market price for a player of his caliber.

Viewed as one of the best defensive players in the league, Donald is looking to get paid accordingly. Rams GM Les Snead said last month that the team is planning to talk about an extension with Donald, because he “deserves a raise.”

The 2014 1st-round pick has recorded 28 sacks in his first three seasons.