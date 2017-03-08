Aaron Rodgers implies he wants new contract if Mike Glennon gets $15 million

Aaron Rodgers is set to make about $20 million next season between base salary and roster bonuses. If some of the rumors we have been hearing are accurate, that could wind up being just $5 million more than Mike Glennon.

Rodgers may ask the Green Bay Packers to do something about that.

On Wednesday, Rodgers was asked if Glennon signing a deal worth $15 million annually would inspire him to have a discussion with the Packers about his own contract.

Aaron Rodgers on if Mike Glennon possibly getting $15M/year in free agency should lead to talks about his own contract: "I think it has to." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) March 8, 2017

Glennon is widely expected to end up with the Chicago Bears, and it is believed that they will be paying him around $15 million per year. That is more a reflection of how thin the free agent market is this year than Glennon’s actual abilities.

Rodgers can look at a guy like Kirk Cousins — who will be making nearly $24 million while playing under the franchise tag in 2017 — and say he is grossly underpaid. Heck, his $20 million cap hit for next season is seventh among all NFL quarterbacks, and he certainly isn’t the seventh-best quarterback in the league. However, Rodgers signed his extension back in 2013 for financial security, and that is exactly what he got. His deal includes $54 million guaranteed.

The Packers should be talking extension with their quarterback regardless of what happens with Glennon. Even if he is a little delusional about his 40-yard dash time, Rodgers is only 33 and remains at the peak of his game. His contract expires after the 2019 season, and there’s no reason to think he won’t still be playing at a high level at that point.