Aaron Rodgers had ruthless trash talk for Lions’ Jack Campbell during game

Aaron Rodgers still has not lost his fastball when it comes to talking smack.

Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were victorious on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. They squeaked out a 29-24 win at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. in a game that had a very controversial ending.

On Monday, the NFL released some “Mic’d Up” clips from the game. In one particular clip, Rodgers was flushed from the pocket and beat Lions linebacker Jack Campbell to the sideline for a short gain.

Campbell was knocked down on the play and brushed off Rodgers a bit as Rodgers attempted to help him up. That led to Rodgers dropping a savage line.

“Oh you don’t want me to help pick you up? Why ’cause you’re slower than a 42-year-old?” said Rodgers to Campbell. “Is that why? You’re slower than a 42-year-old?”

Rodgers was showing respect and talking trash on Sunday @Steelers @insidetheNFL Week 16 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/AHr3qMuhZX — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2025

Indeed, Rodgers is now 42, meaning that he is 17 years the senior of the 25-year-old Campbell. But Rodgers got the better of Campbell and the Lions, both on that play and by earning the victory during Sunday’s meeting.

The four-time NFL MVP Rodgers continues to be one of the game’s best trash-talkers, even in his 21st NFL season. Just last week, Rodgers targeted a Miami Dolphins player who was trying to run his mouth with his team down big.