Archie Manning not shocked by Giants’ decision to bench Eli

The New York Giants decision to bench Eli Manning came as a shocker to many, but apparently Archie Manning isn’t too surprised.

Archie, who is Eli’s father and a former NFL quarterback, put the benching decision into context and recognized it wasn’t a shock given the Giants’ poor record.

Archie Manning to https://t.co/MNLIe3cbCw: "Eli is a rock, not too high & not too low. Im just proud of way Eli handles everything & he'll deal w/this. He doesnt have to like it but he'll deal w/ it" — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) November 28, 2017

Archie Manning to https://t.co/MNLIe3cbCw: "U cant say ur totally shocked by it way the season has gone…A QB north of 35 can play as long as team is good. When your team is no good, it gets hard" — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) November 28, 2017

If the Giants were going to start Davis Webb rather than Geno Smith, then the move would be somewhat understandable because they would be giving their rookie a chance to see what he can do. But switching to Smith makes it seem like the 2-9 squad is going to fight for a high draft pick since they’re already so close to having the worst record in the league. If that’s the plan, the the Manning era with the Giants almost certainly is over, if it isn’t already. Archie likely knows that. Heck, even Ben McAdoo gave us a warning that this was a possibility weeks ago.