Dan Quinn ticked off by Eagles’ late-game move

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn was not happy with the Philadelphia Eagles over their late-game move on Saturday.

Quinn was clearly unhappy with the Eagles’ decision to go for two despite having a 17-point lead with 4:26 to go in Saturday’s game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The Eagles succeeded on the attempt to take a 29-10 lead.

The move could certainly be seen as disrespectful and unnecessary. That certainly appeared to be how Quinn saw it.

“I can only answer for my side and what I would do,” Quinn said. “If that’s how they want to get down, all good. We play them again in two weeks.”

A big fight broke out between the two teams on the two-point conversion. It would not be a huge shock if that two-point attempt exacerbated tensions on the field and helped lead to the altercation.

There are two sides to this. One would argue that the Eagles had the game well in hand, and going for two was just rubbing salt in the wound. Others would argue that if the Commanders did not like aggression, they should have stopped it.

Some of this is undoubtedly the product of frustration from Quinn, as the Commanders have not had the season they hoped for. Saturday’s loss dropped them to 4-11, and they have played a large part of the season without quarterback Jayden Daniels. Quinn may be partly to blame for Daniels’ lack of availability, too.