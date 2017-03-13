Report: Browns have interest in Geno Smith

Geno Smith reportedly has some options as he searches for a new team.

The free agent quarterback has reportedly drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Los Angeles Chargers are also interested, and he has already visited with the New York Giants, a meeting which went very well.

Smith is apparently willing to accept a backup role if necessary and rebuild his value and learn behind a quality starter, though he would ultimately prefer a chance to compete for a starting role. Cleveland could offer him that opportunity, where the Giants and Chargers could not.

It’s safe to say that NFL personnel people like Smith more than this reporter does, even if they don’t love him. It sounds like he has a pretty good chance of finding a job somewhere.