Hospitalized Broncos WR gets crucial health update

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant figured in a scary incident on the field on Sunday night against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo.

With only 41 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Bryant absorbed a crushing hit from Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown while attempting to catch a pass from quarterback Bo Nix. The rookie wideout spent several minutes on the field before getting carted off and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Man, #Broncos WR Pat Bryant just took a MAJOR hit: pic.twitter.com/rECewRHnqW — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2025

The good news for the Broncos is that Bryant appears to have escaped a major injury, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.

Bryant, who was taken by Denver in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, reportedly suffered a concussion, but tests on a potential neck injury were negative.

The former Illinois Fighting Illini wideout recorded 5 catches on a career-high 8 targets for 42 receiving yards against the Jaguars. While he may have avoided a much more serious injury, Bryant could be in danger of missing at least Denver’s Week 17 showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Broncos don’t have to rush Bryant back. After all, they have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs, though they still face competition from the Los Angeles Chargers for the AFC West title and remain in contention for the top seed in the conference.