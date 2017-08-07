Ad Unit
Donte Stallworth sends hilarious tweet after Dolphins sign Jay Cutler

August 7, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

When Jay Cutler signed with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it got one former NFL wide receiver thinking — can I make a comeback, too?

Donte Stallworth, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, sent some hilarious tweets on Monday morning asking if any NFL teams are interested in a “washed up” wide receiver who is out of shape and hasn’t played in years.

As Stallworth mentioned, he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012. He caught one pass that season, but it was a 63-yard touchdown with the New England Patriots. For the most part, Stallworth was probably throwing a shot at Cutler. He made that slightly more obvious when he retweeted the following tweet:

It will be interesting to see if Cutler can find success in Miami. He’s certainly a better option than some of the other names the Dolphins were considering, but that isn’t saying much.

