Donte Stallworth sends hilarious tweet after Dolphins sign Jay Cutler

When Jay Cutler signed with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it got one former NFL wide receiver thinking — can I make a comeback, too?

Donte Stallworth, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL, sent some hilarious tweets on Monday morning asking if any NFL teams are interested in a “washed up” wide receiver who is out of shape and hasn’t played in years.

Any teams looking for a washed up 36 year old WR who hasn't played since 2012? I haven't trained either but I ran a 1/2 marathon in March. https://t.co/5vZRHTCTqT — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 7, 2017

Me trying to pass the training camp conditioning test pic.twitter.com/R2umUtqZfR — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) August 7, 2017

As Stallworth mentioned, he hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012. He caught one pass that season, but it was a 63-yard touchdown with the New England Patriots. For the most part, Stallworth was probably throwing a shot at Cutler. He made that slightly more obvious when he retweeted the following tweet:

Patriots reaction to Jay Cutler signing with the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/KD7ZIaeE83 — Tom Brady's Ego (@TomBradysEgo) August 6, 2017

It will be interesting to see if Cutler can find success in Miami. He’s certainly a better option than some of the other names the Dolphins were considering, but that isn’t saying much.