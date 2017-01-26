Georgia store refusing to sell Sam Adams until after Super Bowl

If you live in northern Georgia and are an avid drinker of Sam Adams beer, you have one less option than usual to purchase it in the next week and a half.

Viral Chhadua owns an Exxon station in Gainesville, just north of Atlanta, and he won’t be selling the Boston-based product until after the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017

Chhadua told Shalise Manza Young of Shutdown Corner that the decision is in response to a column by the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy that slighted the Falcons for their history and prestige, or lack thereof. He felt that Atlanta fans were “pissed off” by the slight.

However, the storeowner asserted that the protest isn’t meant to be taken too seriously.

“We’re just having fun and enjoying our Falcons run to the Super Bowl,” Chhadua said.

Funnily enough, this has happened before, and New England lost that Super Bowl. Atlanta fans will be hoping the same thing happens again.