Greg Hardy invited to take part in Spring League showcase game

There has been no indication that Greg Hardy is anywhere close to getting another shot with an NFL team, but the defensive tackle will apparently get one more chance to prove himself in front of scouts.

Hardy recently played exhibition games for The Spring League, an independent developmental league that has received acknowledgement from the NFL. According to TMZ, the Spring League is planning a final showcase game for July 15 — just before NFL teams begin training camp. The game will take place in Napa, Calif.

Scouts from at least 25 NFL teams will reportedly been in attendance to check out Hardy, former San Francisco 49ers running back Anthony Dixon, and others.

Hardy, 28, is not a free agent due to a lack of skill. He was one of the best defensive linemen in the game when he was with the Carolina Panthers, but his career went into a tailspin after disturbing details of his domestic violence case went public.