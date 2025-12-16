Patrick Mahomes may have extremely ambitious target for his return

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery on his torn ACL and LCL on Monday, and seems to be targeting a very ambitious goal for his return to action.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes Mahomes is determined to try to be back for the start of the 2026 season. Schefter cited the speed with which Mahomes underwent surgery as evidence to back this thought.

“I don’t remember the last time I remember hearing about a player tearing his ACL on Sunday and having surgery on Monday,” Schefter said. “That was extreme, that was immediate, and that sent a message to me that Patrick Mahomes already is locked in on getting back for opening day 2026.”

Patrick Mahomes appears to be hellbent on being back in time for Opening Day 2026.



Schefter noted that the typical recovery timeline for an injury like this is roughly nine months, which would be around the start of next season. He added that Mahomes is “built different” and said he would be surprised if the quarterback did not meet his target.

Mahomes made it clear after suffering the injury that he plans to attack his rehab. That is not a surprise. There is a difference between playing and playing effectively, though, and it can take time for players to get back to full speed after such a severe injury.

Mahomes suffered the injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (video here). Getting back for the season opener in 2026 will be difficult, but not impossible.