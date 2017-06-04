Jets looking into alleged incident involving Darron Lee, Leonard Williams
An incident during a weekend festival involving Darron Lee of the Jets appears to have been defused by teammate Leonard Williams.
Two videos posted to social media late Saturday night show a visibly agitated and irritated man (allegedly Lee) needing to be restrained (by a man reported to be Williams). You can see the footage below.
A Jets source confirmed to Benjamin Allbright it is in fact Williams and Lee in the videos.
According to the witness who uploaded the videos, Lee had had been aggressive with a woman and reportedly grabbed her, prior to Williams’ intervention.
The Jets issued the following statement on the matter.
#Jets statement, through team spokesman, on reported incident involving Leonard Williams + Darron Lee… pic.twitter.com/UPBemHOQBQ
Lee, a linebacker, was the Jets’ first round pick in 2016 and recorded 73 tackles as a rookie. Williams, a defensive end, was a first round selection in 2015. He had 68 tackles and seven sacks last season.