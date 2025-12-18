Macaulay Culkin names Rams’ ‘unsung hero’

Actor Macaulay Culkin recently got the chance to talk about something close to his heart, and it’s not about setting up traps to catch the bad guys.

Apparently, Culkin knows a thing or two about football.

In an appearance on an episode of “Mythical Kitchen,” which was uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday, the 45-year-old “Home Alone” star talked in depth about one particular Los Angeles Rams player — defensive tackle Poona Ford.

Culkin specifically discussed how important Ford is to the Rams’ defense against the run, which he said had been a vulnerable area of Los Angeles’ defense before the team signed the former Texas Longhorns star in the offseason. He agreed with the notion that Ford was the more important offseason acquisition by the Rams.

“If he was one inch taller, if he was six feet tall, he’d be making bigger bank,” Culkin said of Ford, who signed a 2-year, $44 million contract with Los Angeles in March.

“He’s got this little kind of stigma that, man, we haven’t had a guy plug up the hole like that since [Ndamukong] Suh was on the team, really. That’s what it’s all about. Poona Ford, he’s the quiet MVP of the season because that was a big hole in our defense, was the run, and Poona, man, he just does it. Unsung hero.”

The metrics back up Culkin’s claim. Pro Football Focus gives Ford an 84.0 run defense grade, which is the third-best rating among 129 interior defensive linemen.

With Ford plugging the middle and regularly stuffing opposing players on the run, the Rams are allowing just 3.9 yards per carry, so far in the 2025 season. For comparison, the Rams gave up 4.6 yards per rushing attempt to opponents in 2024.