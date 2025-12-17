George Pickens has 6-word response to his critics

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens does not seem to be impacted too much by mounting criticism of his recent play.

Pickens spoke Wednesday after his second straight underwhelming performance, this one in a home loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The wide receiver suggested that he was being targeted by clickbait, then concluded with a very simple response.

“Everybody has a job to do. Some people’s job is to do that, tear down character, see how many clicks they can get,” Pickens said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I’m just here to play football and help the team.

“It’s starting to get kinda old, honestly.”

Pickens was strongly criticized for a perceived lack of effort in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions. The wide receiver responded to his critics with a profane social media post that he later deleted.

The 24-year-old has had a breakout season in his first year with the Cowboys, making 81 catches for 1,212 yards and eight touchdowns. He only has eight catches for 70 yards in his last two games, both of which were Dallas losses.

Perhaps Pickens is not sweating things because Jerry Jones seems unbothered by the recent criticisms of the wide receiver. He is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and the Cowboys still plan to keep him in the fold.