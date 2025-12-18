Tom Brady leaves fans guessing after post-retirement admission

Tom Brady is 48 years old, but there are people out there who think he could still sling it in the NFL.

Brady is already retired, and as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he can’t just unretire like Philip Rivers and give it a go, which probably is music to the ears of the New York Jets and all the other teams he torched during his incredibly long and successful career under center with the New York Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked recently if there was a team that tried to convince him to come back and play after he retired the second time in 2023, the seven-time Super Bowl champion did not deny it, but he stopped short of revealing which franchise it was.

“Yes. When I retired the second time, there was a team that reached out, but I’m not going to tell you,” Brady said in a video shared by FOX Sports on X.

“I’m going to leave you guys guessing on that. But it was actually a little bit intriguing, but at that time, I was pretty certain that I was done done. Not as done done as him [Terry Bradshaw] but I was done.”

For a time, Brady felt like an inevitable force in the NFL, which is also why, despite his age at the time of his retirement, teams and fans thought that there was at least one more good year in him.

In his NFL career, Brady threw for 89,214 passing yards and 649 touchdowns against 212 interceptions in 335 games.