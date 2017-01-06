Pittsburgh restaurant pulling fish from menu in advance of Dolphins-Steelers

A famous restaurant in Pittsburgh is taking the whole “squish the fish” thing very seriously before the hometown Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins in the opening round of the playoffs.

On Friday, Primanti Bros. Restaurants announced that they are pulling all fish items off their menus through Sunday.

“We know that a dolphin is a mammal, but we’re just hoping people have fun with this,” marketing director Ryan Wilkinson told Shirley McMarlin of TribLive.com. “We’re banning anything with a fin.”

Primanti Bros. is offering free prizes and swag to those who show off their non-fish Primanti Bros. meals with photos on social media. One would think eating as much fish as possible as a nod to devouring the Dolphins would be more appropriate, but we see what the sandwich shop is trying to do.

Of course, restaurants making menu adjustments because of NFL playoff games is nothing new. Remember what that bar in New York did a few years back before the Giants played the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl? Steelers fans will likely be proud to take part in #NoFishFriday.