Thursday, August 3, 2017

Report: Ryan Tannehill may need season-ending surgery

August 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

The news regarding Ryan Tannehill may not be as positive as the initial reports suggested.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington report that the Miami Dolphins fear Tannehill will need season-ending knee surgery.

Tannehill injured his left knee on a non-contact play during practice on Thursday. That’s the same knee Tannehill injured at the end of last season.

Even though he didn’t completely tear any ligaments, the Dolphins may decide to have Tannehill get his knee completely repaired so his issues can be addressed. Another option could be to have him rest for 6-8 weeks and see if his knee improves.

Given how fragile the situation appears to be, a surgery seems like it might be the best long-term solution.

