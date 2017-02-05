Seahawks unlikely to be disciplined for not disclosing Richard Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks violated NFL rules when they did not disclose that Richard Sherman played through a significant injury for much of the season, but the decision to be secretive may not end up costing the team anything.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the league is not expected to discipline the Seahawks heavily. In fact, they may face no sanctions at all.

#Seahawks can breathe easier. Sources say they’re not expected to be penalized heavily – if at all – for not disclosing Sherman’s MCL injury — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

#Seahawks/Sherman injury materials were provided to the league. As the inquiry wraps up, it’s clear it was not an egregious rule violation. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

Considering a previous report claimed Seattle could lose a high draft pick, that’s a big relief for the team.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the season that Sherman had regrets about playing through his MCL injury, which came as a surprise since Sherman’s only missed practices were listed as non-injury related. Although he should have technically been on the injury report with a knee issue, Sherman was not happy about the possibility of the team being penalized. You can read his comments here.