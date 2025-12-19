Marshawn Lynch could not stop cursing during ‘TNF’ broadcast

Marshawn Lynch had Amazon Prime producers on edge whenever his mic was on during Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

The Seahawks icon was a guest panelist for the “Thursday Night Football” broadcast alongside his peers Ryan Fitzpatrick, Andrew Whitworth, Richard Sherman, and Tony Gonzalez. Lynch sure treated the experience like he was having beers in the backyard with the boys rather than being in front of a camera watched by millions.

Amazon had to censor Lynch multiple times in the span of just a few minutes as he remained completely unfiltered whenever he spoke. Curse words were flying like Santa’s reindeers during Christmas.

Lynch swore as he complained about not seeing as many fans wearing his jersey anymore.

LOL, THEY BLEEPED OUT FORMER #SEAHAWKS MARSHAWN LYNCH ON AIR 😂🤣



[🎥: NFL on Prime]pic.twitter.com/403AVlZdPd — HawkMania (@hawkmania4) December 19, 2025

The outspoken running back also dropped some F-bombs as he talked about his visit to Ireland.

Marshawn Lynch is probably the most entertaining person in football. 🤣



Hope this man becomes an @NFL commentator. pic.twitter.com/h9JNmbxB3F — Sean ⭕️'Hare (@bayareaproducer) December 19, 2025

Lynch also got bleeped out as he confused the word “rivalry” with “robbery.”

UNCENSOR MARSHAWN LYNCHpic.twitter.com/JW21aNahQm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 19, 2025

Lynch was once opposing defenses’ worst nightmare as the Seahawks’ powerful All-Pro running back. On Thursday, he hilariously struck similar fear into the hearts of Amazon’s production team.

It’s not the first time Lynch has sworn on national television, and it more than likely won’t be the last.