Sam Darnold had great comment about Seahawks’ 2-point conversion

Sam Darnold had a great comment about the wild 2-point conversion his Seattle Seahawks had during their 37-36 overtime Week 16 win against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash., on Thursday night.

The Seahawks came back from down 30-14 in the fourth quarter to win the game in OT. The got help from the refs with a favorable call on a crazy 2-point conversion to tie the game at 30. They later won it in the extra period.

Darnold started the game slowly, but he closed with a pair of touchdown passes and 2-point conversions to help his team win. He knows that the call on the first two-point conversion was somewhat lucky, and made a joke about it after the game.

Darnold was interviewed on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” after the contest and gave the old “just how we drew it up” comment.

“I’m glad he picked up that fumble, I guess,” Darnold said of the play. “Just how we drew it up. I told the receivers after that play, ‘I knew that was a lateral.’ Me and Zach had talked about that. We knew Jared Verse was going to tip the ball and no one was going to be around it. We talked about it before the game started.”

At least Darnold is having fun with it by joking that the Seahawks had it planned out. Because, obviously, they never would have expected that to happen.

The referees were correct that Darnold’s pass did travel backwards (barely), but for that seemingly incomplete pass to end up as a Seahawks 2-point conversion is wild. That’s why they teach you to never give up on a play.