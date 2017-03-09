Seahawks visiting with RBs Eddie Lacy, Latavius Murray

The Seattle Seahawks are looking to add a running back to their roster.

Seattle has visits scheduled with free agent running backs Eddie Lacy and Latavius Murray.

Lacy’s agency says the running back is set to meet with the Vikings as well as the Seahawks and his current team, the Green Bay Packers.

Murray is meeting with Seattle according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The former sixth-round pick out of Central Florida rushed for 12 scores last season with Oakland, but the Raiders did not show much interest in bringing him back.

Seattle also reportedly has interest in Adrian Peterson and former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles.

The Seahawks are clearly dissatisfied with their options in their ground game. They had Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise last season, but both missed plenty of action, leaving them short-handed. They also released Christine Michaels during the season.

The Seahawks already got to work on improving their weak offensive line by signing Luke Joeckel to a 1-year deal.