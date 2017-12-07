Conor McGregor intends to fight in 2018

There have been a lot of questions about whether or not Conor McGregor will fight again, but the man himself says he plans to fight next year.

McGregor spoke with his sponsor, Betsafe, about his future and talked about his fight plans.

“My focus is getting back into the right ring or octagon,” McGregor said, via The Mac Life. “2017 was historic. I have transcended both the sport of MMA and boxing. At this stage of my career, as it has been for the majority of my UFC career, potential opponents must lobby for fights with me.

“We could see Conor McGregor anywhere. I run the fight game, the fashion game, the whiskey game, or whatever the next business endeavor might be.”

McGregor then said that he plans to fight next year, though he included a caveat.

“I have every intention of fighting in 2018 if my compensation and business development endeavors accurately reflect my influence on combat sports.”

Translation: Show me the money.

McGregor was paid handsomely for his boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. He said in August that he was going to be making around $100 million for the fight. The UFC simply does not pay its fighters nearly that kind of money.

If McGregor only wants to fight for an amount of money he feels is appropriate, it’s hard to imagine him finding an offer to his liking in the UFC. Maybe that’s what led Dana White to recently say this about McGregor’s future.