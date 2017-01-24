Ronda Rousey applies for permit to carry gun

Ronda Rousey was spotted at a Las Vegas gun store on Sunday where she applied for a concealed weapon, according to a report.

TMZ Sports says Rousey and boyfriend Travis Browne were at The Range 702 gun store in Las Vegas on Sunday where Rousey applied for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. She reportedly took a special course required for the permit and did some shooting on the range.

Rousey has kept a low profile since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30. The defeat marked the second straight for Rousey, who is now 12-2.

Rousey has not spoken publicly about her future fighting plans. She posted two weeks ago on her Instagram account about hitting “rock bottom.”