Addison Barger explains what went wrong on final play of Game 6

In a heartbreaking conclusion to Game 6 of the World Series, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger owned up to a costly baserunning blunder that sealed a 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With a runner on and no outs in the ninth, Barger’s deep fly ball became a ground-rule double, stranding him at second as pinch runner Myles Straw held at third. But disaster struck after Ernie Clement popped out and then Andres Gimenez lofted a looping liner to left field, snared by Kike Hernandez.

Barger, drifting aggressively off the bag in hopes of advancing, was doubled up on Hernandez’s laser throw to second. The Blue Jays’ challenge failed, stranding George Springer at the plate and extinguishing their comeback dreams.

Reflecting postgame, Barger candidly dissected his error.

“Obviously, on the play I got doubled up, I was being too aggressive. I was trying to score, trying to tie the game if that ball dropped,” he said, admitting it was a “bad read” and being surprised by the catch. “Off the bat, I thought it was going to get over the shortstop’s head. I didn’t think it was going to travel that far. Obviously, I was too far off the base.”

Dubbed a “boneheaded mistake,” the miscue ignited fan fury, robbing Toronto of a potential hero moment in a high-stakes World Series thriller.

As the Jays ponder Game 7 adjustments, Barger’s accountability underscores baseball’s unforgiving nature on the biggest stage.