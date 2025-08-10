Adolis Garcia makes Catch of the Year candidate with his bare hand

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia made one of the best catches of the year during Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and you may never see anything like it again.

The Rangers were leading 2-0 in the top of the second inning at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, when Nick Castellanos lifted a shallow fly ball to right field. Garcia came charging in and attempted to make a basket catch, but the ball bounced off his glove, then his leg and ricocheted into the air.

It looked like the ball was going to fall in for a base hit, but Garcia reached out with his bare hand and somehow prevented it from hitting the ground.

Replays showed that the ball miraculously never hit the grass.

HOW DID DOLI STAY WITH IT!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/aaGoyF5bzR — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) August 10, 2025

The play still would have been impressive even if Garcia had caught the ball with his glove, but the bare-handed element made it truly remarkable.

It seemed unlikely that any catch would top the one that Atlanta Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar made on Saturday, but Garcia has definitely submitted his “Catch of the Year” entry.