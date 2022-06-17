Alex Bregman gets hilarious award added to his stats page

Mike Trout revealed on Sunday that Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won the fantasy football league that led to the recent dispute between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. Now, the accomplishment is listed as one of Bregman’s three career individual awards on Baseball-Reference.

Under the “Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors” section of Bregman’s Baseball-Reference page, there are three awards listed:

– 2018 American League All-Star MVP

– 2019 All-MLB Team 2

– Won Mike Trout’s Fantasy Football League.

Look what they added to Alex Bregman's Award list on Baseball Reference 💀 @Angels @astros pic.twitter.com/wAydsswiRO — JoeMyGuy (@jos3ph_6ibbs) June 15, 2022

Yes, that seriously has been added to Bregman’s page.

One of the crazier stories of the 2022 MLB season so far is now immortalized on the website. Pham served a three-game suspension in May for slapping Pederson over accusations that Pederson was cheating by stashing players on the injured list in their fantasy league. Pederson denied that he cheated.

After his suspension, Pham assigned blame to Trout, the league’s commissioner, for Trout’s inability to resolve the dispute between Pham and Pederson. On Monday, members of the San Francisco Giants wore T-shirts with the message “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” in support of Pederson.

While Trout is tired of this story in the headlines, Pham continues to address the issue.