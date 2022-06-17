 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, June 16, 2022

Alex Bregman gets hilarious award added to his stats page

June 16, 2022
by Alex Evans
Alex Bregman in his Houston Astros uniform

Oct 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) prior to game six of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Trout revealed on Sunday that Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman won the fantasy football league that led to the recent dispute between Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson. Now, the accomplishment is listed as one of Bregman’s three career individual awards on Baseball-Reference.

Under the “Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors” section of Bregman’s Baseball-Reference page, there are three awards listed:

– 2018 American League All-Star MVP
– 2019 All-MLB Team 2
– Won Mike Trout’s Fantasy Football League.

Yes, that seriously has been added to Bregman’s page.

One of the crazier stories of the 2022 MLB season so far is now immortalized on the website. Pham served a three-game suspension in May for slapping Pederson over accusations that Pederson was cheating by stashing players on the injured list in their fantasy league. Pederson denied that he cheated.

After his suspension, Pham assigned blame to Trout, the league’s commissioner, for Trout’s inability to resolve the dispute between Pham and Pederson. On Monday, members of the San Francisco Giants wore T-shirts with the message “Stashing players on the IR isn’t cheating” in support of Pederson.

While Trout is tired of this story in the headlines, Pham continues to address the issue.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus