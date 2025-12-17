Angels land 2-time All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Angels are shoring up their bullpen with a former All-Star closer.

The Angels have agreed to sign right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Romano in free agency. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the contract is a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Passan himself labeled the move as a “reclamation project” for the Angels. Romano was once the lights-off closer for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021 to 2023. He maintained a stellar 2.37 ERA throughout that span and recorded 95 saves across 186.0 innings pitched. Romano earned All-Star nods in both 2022 and 2023.

The Angels signed both Romano and fellow former All-Star Drew Pomeranz on the same day. The team announced the pair of moves on social media.

OFFICIAL: The Angels have agreed to one-year contracts with LHP Drew Pomeranz and RHP Jordan Romano. pic.twitter.com/glo1e0RA7L — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) December 17, 2025

Romano’s performance on the mound tanked in 2024 as he dealt with a right elbow injury that limited him to just 15 games. He had a bloated ERA of 6.59 across 13.2 innings pitched, which eventually pushed the Blue Jays to part ways with Romano.

The Philadelphia Phillies signed Romano last offseason with the intent of helping him regain his All-Star form. However, his play regressed even further. He had an 8.23 ERA in 49 games played for the Phillies.

Taking a flier on a former stud like Romano makes sense for the Angels, who had the worst bullpen in the American League last season. The team’s 4.86 ERA among relievers was the highest in the AL.