Astros fan makes security look foolish after running on field

A Houston Astros fan made it shockingly far after running onto the field at Daikin Park in Houston, Tx. on Sunday.

The fan ran onto the field late during the Astros’ loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and security did not initially seem prepared for the chase. The fan actually made it to the pitcher’s mound and evaded multiple security personnel before finally being tackled in shallow center field.

Fan ran on the field at the Astros game 😂 https://t.co/sVGGaPNtw1 pic.twitter.com/BhJcBL4t9q — Cory Alba (@cory_alba8) August 17, 2025

The Astros wound up losing 12-0, so for the fans that remained, this was the most entertaining moment of the entire day.

It is not particularly common for fans who run on the field to get anywhere near the mound or the infield. This guy seemed to be pretty agile, as he made a couple security guys look foolish during the chase.

At least the guy got pulled down by a security guard and didn’t get nailed by an actual player. All told, this went pretty well for that guy, though he won’t be welcome back at MLB games anytime soon.