Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Astros fan makes security look foolish after running on field

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
The Houston Astros logo
Oct 22, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo is seen during the third inning of game one of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

A Houston Astros fan made it shockingly far after running onto the field at Daikin Park in Houston, Tx. on Sunday.

The fan ran onto the field late during the Astros’ loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and security did not initially seem prepared for the chase. The fan actually made it to the pitcher’s mound and evaded multiple security personnel before finally being tackled in shallow center field.

The Astros wound up losing 12-0, so for the fans that remained, this was the most entertaining moment of the entire day.

It is not particularly common for fans who run on the field to get anywhere near the mound or the infield. This guy seemed to be pretty agile, as he made a couple security guys look foolish during the chase.

At least the guy got pulled down by a security guard and didn’t get nailed by an actual player. All told, this went pretty well for that guy, though he won’t be welcome back at MLB games anytime soon.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!