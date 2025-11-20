Astros trade away a standout from their World Series team

The Houston Astros are sending one notable member of their 2022 championship team packing.

Houston announced on Wednesday that they have traded utilityman Mauricio Dubon to the Atlanta Braves. Dubon is headed to Atlanta in exchange for shortstop Nick Allen.

The 31-year-old Dubon had been with the Astros since 2022 and helped them win the World Series that year in six games over the Philadelphia Phillies. Capable of playing in both the infield and the outfield, Dubon was a two-time Gold Glove Award winner in Houston (including for the 2025 season).

Dubon did just have a down year at the plate however. He hit an underwhelming .241 with a .644 OPS and produced just seven home runs and 33 RBIs over 133 appearances. With Friday marking MLB’s non-tender deadline, the Astros have decided to save some money by shipping out Dubon (who is entering his final year of arbitration in 2026).

As for Allen, 27, he is still under club control through 2029. But he has far less of a track record in the bigs and was even worse offensively than Dubon last season, batting .221 with a .535 OPS for Atlanta.

The Braves have been doing some good work in the early part of the offseason and also re-signed their closer Raisel Iglesias to a one-year, $16 million deal earlier in the day on Wednesday. They have made a few prominent coaching hires as well and are now set to add the righty-hitting Dubon into the mix for 2026.