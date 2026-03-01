Video shows Steph Curry looking fed up with Draymond Green

NBA fans think Steph Curry is getting a little bit tired of Draymond Green based on a video that made its way around social media on Sunday.

The video, originally captured by Instagram user @/benson926, shows Curry in street clothes on the bench during a timeout in Saturday’s 129-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco, Ca. Green is animatedly talking to his teammates about something, and Curry could not look more disinterested.

As Green yells and gestures animatedly, Curry seems to be staring off into space and nodding weakly.

Whatever goes through Steph’s mind pic.twitter.com/oTCcKvakVr — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) March 1, 2026

Naturally, many on social media interpreted the video as evidence that Curry has had enough of Green’s antics. The two have been teammates since 2013 and integral parts of Golden State’s success during that era, but Green has received criticism of late for his perceived underwhelming play and continued on-court immaturity.

Curry has always been publicly supportive of Green, and there are no indications their relationship is strained. However, the star shooter has given hints in the past that he can get frustrated with Green when the forward loses his temper. This may well have been one of those moments.

Green’s name came up in trade rumors around the deadline, and there have been reports that the Warriors might revisit the possibility in the offseason. He is averaging 8.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game for Golden State this season.