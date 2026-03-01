Tua Tagovailoa is being linked to 2 teams

Tua Tagovailoa may have to head to the NFC in order to get his new beginning.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tagovailoa is on the radar of the Minnesota Vikings, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Sunday. Additionally, one anonymous NFL head coach reportedly told Fowler during this week’s NFL Combine to “Watch out for Tua in Atlanta.”

Tagovailoa, the former NFL passing yards leader, has spent his entire pro career with the Dolphins ever since they made him the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But he is widely expected to be on his way out of Miami this offseason amid a disastrous last couple of years (including a 15-interception campaign in 2025).

The Dolphins would love to trade away Tagovailoa, who still has three years left on the notorious four-year, $212.4 million extension that they signed him to in 2024. But considering the exorbitant amount of money that he still has remaining on that deal, another likelier possibility has emerged for Tagovailoa instead.

Meanwhile, the Vikings have one of the most puzzling QB situations in the league right now. They may already be moving on from 23-year-old quarterback JJ McCarthy and are now reportedly in the mix to potentially bring a much older signal-caller out of retirement.

As for the Falcons, 25-year-old Michael Penix Jr. was up-and-down for them last season before suffering a season-ending partial ACL tear in November, and former Pro Bowl QB Kirk Cousins is expected to be released by Atlanta within a matter of days. If Tagovailoa does not land with Minnesota or with another different team instead, he could potentially end up less than 700 miles north in the Peach State.