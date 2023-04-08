Austin Meadows returns to IL with mental health issue

Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows is being placed on the injured list as he once again deals with anxiety-related issues.

The Tigers confirmed that Meadows was being placed on the IL with anxiety, and shared a supportive statement as well.

After playing six games, outfielder Austin Meadows has stepped away from the #Tigers again to focus on his mental health. Statement from president of baseball operations Scott Harris: https://t.co/JHSNwRXty8 pic.twitter.com/t1sDFNPMId — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) April 8, 2023

“The Tigers fully support Austin’s decision to step away from the team and prioritize his mental health,” Tigers president Scott Harris said in a statement. “We commend Austin for confronting these challenges head-on and ask our fans to join us in supporting him through every step of his journey back to the field.”

Meadows missed much of last season with the same types of issues. The outfielder said at the time he had sought professional help as he worked to return to the field. He was limited to 36 games in 2022, hitting .250 with no home runs.

Meadows is not the only MLB player dealing with anxiety early in the 2023 season. Hopefully he is able to return quickly.