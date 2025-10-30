Blake Snell gets the meme treatment for his rough start to Game 5

Blake Snell made a mess of it from the very beginning of Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter Snell got off to a nightmare start during Wednesday’s World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Snell began the contest at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. by allowing back-to-back home runs to the very first two batters.

Toronto’s Davis Schneider led off the game with a first-pitch-ambush shot off Snell, and teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then followed with an even further home run of his own.

DAVIS SCHNEIDER LEADS OFF GAME 5 WITH A HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/RAOB5ddXUv — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2025

VLADDY MAKES IT BACK-TO-BACK HOME RUNS!



Guerrero Jr. has now tied Shohei Ohtani for the MLB lead with eight home runs this postseason pic.twitter.com/U0vqgjQDvM — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 30, 2025

The woeful opening act from Snell led to the former Cy Young winner receiving the brutal meme treatment online. Take a look.

blake snell when you ask him to not choke his world series starts away pic.twitter.com/p1BL8z7nXK — – ki (@fthinlttlefreak) October 30, 2025

“Now pitching for the Dodgers…. Blake Snell” pic.twitter.com/40JiQ2c838 — Christian “White Noise” Proscia (@NEP_Proscia) October 30, 2025

Blake Snell with a Tony Snell performance pic.twitter.com/qGknGPhLOB — mitch (@mitchllzrl) October 30, 2025

Snell, who also took the loss in Game 1 of the World Series with five earned runs allowed, had not given up multiple home runs in a single inning since Oct. 2020. But that all changed in Wednesday’s Game 5 after a mere three pitches thrown by Snell.

For the 32-year-old Snell, his body of work speaks for itself as a two-time Cy Young winner and a two-time MLB ERA leader. But the Blue Jays have had a strong plan of attack on Snell all series, and that continued right from the get-go in the pivotal Game 5.