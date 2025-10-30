Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Blake Snell gets the meme treatment for his rough start to Game 5

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Blake Snell looking upset

Blake Snell made a mess of it from the very beginning of Game 5.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter Snell got off to a nightmare start during Wednesday’s World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Snell began the contest at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. by allowing back-to-back home runs to the very first two batters.

Toronto’s Davis Schneider led off the game with a first-pitch-ambush shot off Snell, and teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then followed with an even further home run of his own.

The woeful opening act from Snell led to the former Cy Young winner receiving the brutal meme treatment online. Take a look.

Snell, who also took the loss in Game 1 of the World Series with five earned runs allowed, had not given up multiple home runs in a single inning since Oct. 2020. But that all changed in Wednesday’s Game 5 after a mere three pitches thrown by Snell.

For the 32-year-old Snell, his body of work speaks for itself as a two-time Cy Young winner and a two-time MLB ERA leader. But the Blue Jays have had a strong plan of attack on Snell all series, and that continued right from the get-go in the pivotal Game 5.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App