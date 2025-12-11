Braves sign grandson of Baseball Hall of Famer in free agency

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a fellow with a famous last name.

Atlanta has agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, Robert Murray of FanSided reported on Wednesday. Jeff Passan of ESPN later added that the deal is for two years and $23 million, along with a club option for a third season.

Yastrzemski, 35, is the grandson of 18-time MLB All-Star Carl Yastrzemski. Also a Baseball Hall of Fame member who spent his entire MLB career with the Boston Red Sox, Carl is now 86 years old.

As for Mike, a lefty-hitting right fielder, he split time last season between the San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals. Overall, Mike hit .233 with 17 home runs, 46 RBIs, and seven stolen bases through 146 total games.

With those kinds of numbers, the Braves might have overpaid a good amount for Yastrzemski at $23 million. But he should still be an extremely useful platoon option on an Atlanta team that largely lacks lefty power bats outside of first baseman Matt Olson.

The Braves had a very forgettable 2025 season, going 76-86 and failing to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. But they have since made some proactive moves on the trade market and are now adding Yastrzemski into the mix from free agency as well.