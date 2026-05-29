Will Clark shreds Giants’ thrust celebration in wild NSFW rant

San Francisco Giants legend Will Clark unleashed a fiery, expletive-laden critique of the team’s outfield celebrations during a challenging season.

On his Deuces Wild podcast with Eric Byrnes, the former first baseman expressed strong disapproval of the hip-thrusting routine performed by players, including Jung Hoo Lee , Drew Gilbert , Harrison Bader , and Heliot Ramos , after recent victories.

Clark questioned the appropriateness of such displays for a club sitting at 22-34, far from contention in the NL West, arguing that players lacked the “luxury” of elaborate celebrations and should instead focus on simple high-fives to maintain momentum.

“The dance where they’re doing the [expletive] pelvic thrust or something like that. I’m like ‘What the [expletive] is this?’ You’re 20 and 30, you don’t have the luxury of doing that kind of [expletive] out there. It looks like chicken [expletive]. Go back, high-five each other, nice job — we won one. Let’s keep the train running. But the train has been off the tracks a little bit.

“I hate it.”

The controversial routine first gained attention following a win over the Dodgers in mid-May and was reportedly dialed back after MLB intervention due to its suggestive nature. Variations, including a Key & Peele-inspired skit, continued sporadically.

Clark emphasized the need for professionalism, stating the team must “tighten up the screws” amid their struggles.

His comments reflect broader frustration with the Giants’ performance and on-field demeanor this season.