Brewers fans are getting free burgers thanks to team’s rare win streak

A close-up of a Brewers helmet
Apr 21, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers helmet sits on a stool prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers won their 12th consecutive game on Wednesday, and their fans are excited for more reasons than just the win streak.

Milwaukee-area restaurant chain George Webb has a long-standing promotion to give away free burgers if the Brewers win 12 games in a row. Previously, this had been accomplished in 1987 and 2018.

With a 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Wednesday, the Brewers won their 12th straight game. That means free burgers are coming to the Milwaukee area.

Brewers fans were fully aware of what was at stake. The promotion is well-known in the Milwaukee area, and burger-themed signs were spotted at the stadium during Wednesday’s game.

In 2018, the Milwaukee win streak actually carried into the playoffs, but the restaurant chain honored the giveaway. They have been preparing for this possibility, and estimate that they may have to give away as many as 100,000 burgers on the appointed date.

The Brewers actually won 11 straight in mid-July, but lost 1-0 to Seattle in a bid for their 12th consecutive win. Fans probably assumed that would be their only chance at free burgers this season, but the team is so hot they managed to deliver less than a month later.

.
