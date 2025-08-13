Brewers fans are getting free burgers thanks to team’s rare win streak

The Milwaukee Brewers won their 12th consecutive game on Wednesday, and their fans are excited for more reasons than just the win streak.

Milwaukee-area restaurant chain George Webb has a long-standing promotion to give away free burgers if the Brewers win 12 games in a row. Previously, this had been accomplished in 1987 and 2018.

With a 12-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on Wednesday, the Brewers won their 12th straight game. That means free burgers are coming to the Milwaukee area.

🎉 THEY DID IT!!! 🎉 You know what that means? FREE GEORGE WEBB BURGERS are coming! We're buzzing with excitement and working hard to prepare. Please note: Burgers will NOT be ready right away. A special giveaway date will be announced tomorrow with all the details! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/h4dQ26D0I6 — George Webb (@George_Webb) August 13, 2025

Brewers fans were fully aware of what was at stake. The promotion is well-known in the Milwaukee area, and burger-themed signs were spotted at the stadium during Wednesday’s game.

It’s free burger time! @George_Webb!



🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔🍔



12 straight wins for the Brew Crew! #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/LgCUMZpjIW — Spectrum News 1 Wisconsin (@SpectrumNews1WI) August 13, 2025

In 2018, the Milwaukee win streak actually carried into the playoffs, but the restaurant chain honored the giveaway. They have been preparing for this possibility, and estimate that they may have to give away as many as 100,000 burgers on the appointed date.

The Brewers actually won 11 straight in mid-July, but lost 1-0 to Seattle in a bid for their 12th consecutive win. Fans probably assumed that would be their only chance at free burgers this season, but the team is so hot they managed to deliver less than a month later.