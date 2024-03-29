Braves manager blames Phillies fans for 1 Opening Day decision

The Atlanta Braves opened the 2024 season on the road in Philadelphia, and they did so with a traveling party that was a bit lighter than it might have been had they opened elsewhere.

Braves manager Brian Snitker revealed recently that his wife and family were not traveling to Philadelphia for Opening Day because of the behavior of Phillies fans, which he said was “by far the most hostile crowd” in MLB.

“It’s rough there,” Snitker said on WZGC, via the Associated Press. “And they don’t seem to mind, either, quite honestly. It was rough on them all last year to the point where it was concerning.”

Snitker dodged on Friday when asked about the comments, praising the “passionate” fan base and simply stating that it is “fun” to play at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia sports fans are known for their intensity. Sometimes it can go a bit too far, which is the reason why one popular promotion is not on their schedule this year. Snitker did not really double down on his remarks, so it may be that he and his family just did not want to deal with the rowdiness.