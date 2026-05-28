Dodgers get rough injury news on Teoscar Hernandez

The Los Angeles Dodgers will have to soldier on without Teoscar Hernandez for at least the foreseeable future.

Hernandez hurt his hamstring while trying to leg out a single on Wednesday during the second inning of their game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. The veteran slugger immediately grabbed at his left hamstring after stepping on first base.

Teoscar Hernández appeared to injure his left hamstring while running to 1B in the 2nd inning of tonight’s Dodgers vs Rockies game.



The very last thing you want to see. pic.twitter.com/a7S8uDChCB — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 28, 2026

Hyeseong Kim came in and finished the game in place of Hernandez in left field as the Dodgers won 4-1.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that the team is still unsure of the severity of Hernandez’s injury but did state that initial testing with the outfielder went well.

“We’re gonna get a scan tomorrow,” Roberts said. “Obviously, it’s an IL. There’s just no timeline, but something like that obviously is gonna be a few weeks at the minimum.”

Hernandez entered the game batting .278 with 7 home runs and 31 RBIs across 50 games. The injury to Hernandez came just a day after Kike Hernandez hurt his oblique against the Rockies.