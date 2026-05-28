Fans surprised by how upset Shohei Ohtani was during his no-hit bid

Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday once again proved how high a standard he has for himself.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ’ two-way star was furious at his own pitching performance against the Colorado Rockies despite having a final line most major leaguers would pray for. Ohtani no-hit the Rockies across six innings with four walks and seven strikeouts in a 4-1 victory at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Japanese superstar audibly cursed to himself several times in the game. He showed off his developing English vocabulary with some colorful language throughout the contest.

On a day where Shohei Ohtani hit a home run and completed 6 no hit innings, he’s been frustrated all night. I’ve never seen him like this as he’s always composed 👀 pic.twitter.com/mofB6AGBS4 — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 28, 2026

Ohtani’s lone run allowed came on an RBI groundout after he walked and hit a batter to lead off the top of the 4th inning. Ohtani could only look to the heavens in anger after he socked Hunter Goodman with a 2-0 pitch.

Shohei Ohtani just hit Goodman with a pitch and immediately threw his head up in frustration.



He’s trying to find his groove on the mound but hasn’t been successful just yet tonight. pic.twitter.com/k7an4V1WMa — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 28, 2026

Ohtani ended the inning with the angriest three-pitch strikeout of Ezequiel Tovar .

Shohei Ohtani was frustrated after walking two batters and letting up a run so he took it out on Ezequiel Tovar.



100 MPH

99 MPH

99 MPH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LEF4Zii0Rf — js9innings (@js9inningsmedia) May 28, 2026

“I was just battling the lack of command I had throughout the night,” Ohtani later said through his interpreter. “Again, I have to give credit to our defense; they really set the tone today. Command was off, I just felt like I was battling the lack of it and the frustration.”

Ohtani threw 99 pitches with just 56 of them being strikes. The four walks were also the most he’s given up as a Dodgers pitcher. He made up for it with a leadoff home run, becoming the first Dodgers pitcher since Don Drysdale in 1959 to hit a homer and also throw six no-hit innings in the same game.

SHOHEI OHTANI LEADOFF HOME RUN! pic.twitter.com/cdqK7P8bU0 — MLB (@MLB) May 28, 2026

The big fly was Ohtani’s second in a row leading off during his own starts.

The Dodgers carried the no-hitter into the 8th inning, with Tyler Freeman finally hitting a single to right field off Tanner Scott .