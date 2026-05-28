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Fans surprised by how upset Shohei Ohtani was during his no-hit bid

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Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers jersey in the dugout
Apr 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter player Shohei Ohtani (17) prepares in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Shohei Ohtani on Wednesday once again proved how high a standard he has for himself.

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ two-way star was furious at his own pitching performance against the Colorado Rockies despite having a final line most major leaguers would pray for. Ohtani no-hit the Rockies across six innings with four walks and seven strikeouts in a 4-1 victory at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif.

The Japanese superstar audibly cursed to himself several times in the game. He showed off his developing English vocabulary with some colorful language throughout the contest.

Ohtani’s lone run allowed came on an RBI groundout after he walked and hit a batter to lead off the top of the 4th inning. Ohtani could only look to the heavens in anger after he socked Hunter Goodman with a 2-0 pitch.

Ohtani ended the inning with the angriest three-pitch strikeout of Ezequiel Tovar.

“I was just battling the lack of command I had throughout the night,” Ohtani later said through his interpreter. “Again, I have to give credit to our defense; they really set the tone today. Command was off, I just felt like I was battling the lack of it and the frustration.”

Ohtani threw 99 pitches with just 56 of them being strikes. The four walks were also the most he’s given up as a Dodgers pitcher. He made up for it with a leadoff home run, becoming the first Dodgers pitcher since Don Drysdale in 1959 to hit a homer and also throw six no-hit innings in the same game.

The big fly was Ohtani’s second in a row leading off during his own starts.

The Dodgers carried the no-hitter into the 8th inning, with Tyler Freeman finally hitting a single to right field off Tanner Scott.

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