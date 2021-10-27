 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, October 26, 2021

Charlie Morton leaves Game 1 due to swelling in ankle from comebacker

October 26, 2021
by Larry Brown

Charlie Morton injures ankle

The Atlanta Braves got off to a great start in Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, but there was one complication.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was hit in the right ankle by a comebacker from Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the second inning.

Morton continued to pitch through the second and began the third. However, he exited after striking out Jose Altuve in the bottom of the third. He was visibly in pain after throwing a pitch.

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Morton’s right ankle became swollen and it was too painful for him to continue pitching.

Morton’s line for the game included one hit and two walks allowed over 2.1 scoreless innings. Though he left with a 5-0 lead, Morton would not qualify for the win.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus