Charlie Morton leaves Game 1 due to swelling in ankle from comebacker

The Atlanta Braves got off to a great start in Game 1 of the World Series in Houston on Tuesday night, but there was one complication.

Starting pitcher Charlie Morton was hit in the right ankle by a comebacker from Yuli Gurriel in the bottom of the second inning.

This was the Gurriel comebacker that got Morton's shin in the second inning. My guess is he had to exit because the area swelled over the past inning. pic.twitter.com/NuV4Zm50Yh — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 27, 2021

Morton continued to pitch through the second and began the third. However, he exited after striking out Jose Altuve in the bottom of the third. He was visibly in pain after throwing a pitch.

Charlie Morton is leaving the game in the 3rd inning after he came up in pain after a pitch. pic.twitter.com/ZYiJ13fSZ8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 27, 2021

FOX’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Morton’s right ankle became swollen and it was too painful for him to continue pitching.

Morton’s line for the game included one hit and two walks allowed over 2.1 scoreless innings. Though he left with a 5-0 lead, Morton would not qualify for the win.