Reds take LeBron James-themed shot at Indians on Twitter

This week’s series between Major League Baseball’s two Ohio teams is getting a little personal.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Indians in Cleveland, the Cincinnati Reds tweeted some action shots of their players on the field and got in a shot at the city of Cleveland, saying it was so nice that LeBron James left it twice.

Ahh, Cleveland. So nice, LeBron left it twice. pic.twitter.com/4kOttoLgod — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2020

The Indians then hit back by pointing out that Cincinnati didn’t even have an NBA team. The Reds replied that their NBA team had never lost a game.

They’ve never lost a game. — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 5, 2020

James, who indeed left Cleveland for the second time in 2018 to join the Los Angeles Lakers, was actually a pretty big fan of the Indians. It is probably a lot harder to support them now that he is thousands of miles away though.

Still, The King brought Cleveland to five total NBA Finals appearances and won the city their first professional sports championship in 52 years with the Cavaliers’ 2016 title. Thus, the Indians probably aren’t sweating the Reds’ Twitter fingers too much.