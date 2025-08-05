Cubs GM seemingly admits his trade deadline gamble failed

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer offered some surprisingly candid remarks about the big gamble he made at the MLB trade deadline.

Despite being linked to high-end starting pitching, the only starter the Cubs traded for was veteran pitcher Michael Soroka. A one-time top prospect, Soroka has struggled with injuries and was just 3-8 with a 4.87 ERA and 87 strikeouts over 16 total starts with the Washington Nationals prior to the trade.

Soroka made his Cubs debut on Monday, but left the game after two innings with shoulder discomfort. The team placed him on the 15-day IL on Tuesday.

With Soroka now on the shelf, Hoyer had to explain himself Tuesday, and seemingly admitted that his strategy of pursuing a less-expensive starter had backfired.

“Given the market, given the asking price…we felt it was a good bet to make,” Hoyer said, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “Right now, it’s not looking like a good bet…Doesn’t mean he won’t help us the rest of the year. Waiting on medical stuff.”

The Cubs have been linked to starting pitching for much of the season, as they have dealt with injuries at the position. The decision to try to plug those holes with a mediocre starter who has a history of injuries was panned by many, but Hoyer argued that the high cost of better starters was prohibitive.

The Cubs enter play Tuesday with a 65-47 record and are well-positioned to make the playoffs. Questions will linger, however, regarding whether they have the arms to make a deep postseason run.