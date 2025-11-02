Larry Brown Sports

Daulton Varsho, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. make great diving plays in Game 7

Daulton Varsho lays on the ground after a dive

The Toronto Blue Jays got some amazing defensive plays from their fielders during Game 7 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday night.

Max Scherzer got into trouble in the top of the fourth inning against the Dodgers. He allowed a lead-off double to Will Smith and a single by Freddie Freeman to put runners on the corners. After Mookie Betts flied out to shallow center, Max Muncy walked to load the bases. That’s when the Blue Jays brought out the web gems.

First, Daulton Varsho made an incredible diving catch in center field for the second out.

Had he not made the catch, several more runs could have scored. Instead, Varsho limited the damage so that the Dodgers could only score one run.

Then on the next batter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made an awesome diving catch just past the first base line to end the inning.

The Blue Jays brought their bats and their gloves to Game 7.

